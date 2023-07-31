Garafolo: Cowboys RB Ronald Jones suspended two games for violating league's PED policy
NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo is reporting Dallas Cowboys running back Ronald Jones suspended two games for violating league's PED policy.
Jones joined the Cowboys this offseason to backup Tony Pollard.
Cowboys executive VP Stephen Jones mentioned Ezekiel Elliott alongside Tony Dorsett and Emmitt Smith on Tuesday. But Elliott is gone, and RB1 Tony Pollard is on the franchise tag, reflecting new realities.
"I will be back on the field — better and stronger than ever — as soon as possible this season," the 24-year-old wrote on Instagram.
