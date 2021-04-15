Garafolo: Cordarrelle Patterson's Falcons role won't be confined to special teams

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo says that wide receiver and kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson's role with the Atlanta Falcons won't be confined to special teams. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

