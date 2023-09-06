Garafolo: Cooper Kupp (hamstring) ruled out for Week 1 vs. Seahawks
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo: Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (hamstring) ruled out for Week 1 vs. Seattle Seahawks.
Head coach Sean McVay told reporters he would not rule out placing Kupp on injured reserve.
The Rams wouldn't rule out Cooper Kupp for Week 1.
The star wideout is working toward a return after missing the last six weeks of last season due to a high ankle sprain.
