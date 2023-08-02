Garafolo: Colts RB Zack Moss expected to miss six weeks with broken arm
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports Indianapolis Colts RB Zack Moss expected to miss six weeks with broken arm.
The Colts' running back saga takes yet another turn.
Jonathan Taylor is looking for an extension. The Colts aren't giving it to him.
Jonathan Taylor's agent went after Irsay for speaking out about the NFL's running back situation.
Taylor's agent didn't take long to fire back.
