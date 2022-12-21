Garafolo: Colts name Nick Foles starting QB for Week 16 vs. Chargers

Yahoo Sports Videos

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and Yahoo Sports’ Fantasy Analyst Matt Harmon play a game of Fantasy This or That trying to help you find the best option to replace the injured Jalen Hurts in your lineup. Our guys debate between the 49ers Brock Purdy, the Packers Aaron Rodgers, the Giants Daniel Jones and the Raiders Derek Carr. Catch fresh episodes of Ekeler’s Edge every Wednesday on Yahoo Sports and your favorite social media platforms. Listen to Ekeler’s Edge on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast wherever you get podcasts.