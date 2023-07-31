Garafolo: Colts considering placing Jonathan Taylor on non-football injury list
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo: Indianapolis Colts considering placing running back Jonathan Taylor on non-football injury list.
Per reports, Taylor entered training camp with back issues stemming from offseason workouts. Taylor denies those reports.
The Colts' running back saga takes yet another turn.
"I will be back on the field—better and stronger than ever—as soon as possible this season," the 24-year-old wrote on Instagram.
Jonathan Taylor is looking for an extension. The Colts aren't giving it to him.
Jonathan Taylor's agent went after Irsay for speaking out about the NFL's running back situation.
Taylor's agent didn't take long to fire back.
Colts owner Jim Irsay recently called running back contract complaints "inappropriate."
