Garafolo: Chiefs not expected to use franchise tag on Orlando Brown
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo: Kansas City Chiefs not expected to use the franchise tag on tackle Orlando Brown.
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo: Kansas City Chiefs not expected to use the franchise tag on tackle Orlando Brown.
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez credits White Sox manager Pedro Grifol with much of his success behind the plate.
It’s always impressive to win a race, but a single team sweeping the podium at the premier series level just exhibits a different level of dominance. Three veteran Hendrick Motorsports drivers — William Byron, Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman — put on a dazzling show at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the absence of teammate […]
The Titans changed their name from the Oilers in 1999 after relocating from Houston in 1997.
With a handful of spring training at-bats under their belts, Mets infielders Francisco Lindor and Pete Alsonso will soon shift their attention to competing with their respective countries in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.
Neymar will need 3-4 months to recover from surgery on his right ankle, which means he could miss the rest of the season.
Theresa Runstedtler, a historian of race and sports and former Raptors dancer, talks through 'Black Ball,' her book on how Black players changed the NBA.
He strained it Friday night against the Nets.
The Titans are moving on from one of their veteran defensive players. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Tennessee is expected to release edge rusher Bud Dupree. Dupree signed with the Titans as a free agent in 2021 when he was coming off a torn ACL. But Dupree’s production did not match that of a [more]
Titans running back Derrick Henry could be on the way out in Tennessee. The Titans have been shopping Henry, according to Michael Silver of BallySports.com. Henry is due a base salary of $10.5 million this season, none of which is guaranteed. If the Titans were to trade him, they’d save $6.3 million on their salary [more]
After the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, here's a look at which prospects improved their draft stock and which prospects are falling.
As free agency approaches, teams are beginning to release expensive or underperforming players to open up salary cap space. See who's looking for a new team here.
As Super Bowl LVII approached, it became clear that Eagles cornerback Darius Slay continued to be motivated by the perception that former Lions coach Matt Patricia disrespected Slay when he was in Detroit. Slay’s motivation may continue in 2023. With Patricia reportedly in play to join the defensive coaching staff in Philadelphia, Slay and Patricia [more]
Seattle Sea Dragons wide receiver Josh Gordon is easily the most talented receiver in the XFL, and he made perhaps the greatest play of this XFL season on Saturday night. Gordon caught a 65-yard touchdown pass with 59 seconds left to give Seattle a 30-26 win over the Vegas Vipers. Seattle faced fourth-and-2 on the [more]
Leslie Frazier’s sudden departure from the Bills was one of the league’s biggest stories to begin the Combine last week. The defensive coordinator electing to take the 2023 season off from coaching surprised one of Buffalo’s key players, too. “I didn’t see it coming,” edge rusher Von Miller said last week, via Alaina Getzenberg of [more]
Sam Farmer's crystal ball: NFL mock draft 2023 version 1.0. Farmer makes his first-round pick predictions.
Lawrence Jackson Jr. breaks down which players put themselves in position to have fantasy success as rookies as we get closer to the NFL Draft. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)
The Chiefs guard had nothing but positive things to say about quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
The receiver who has two name changes and $12 million in non-guaranteed money on his contract is unsurprisingly not returning to Arizona. Chosen Robbie Anderson, which is apparently the current name of the receiver who previously went by Robby Anderson and Robbie Anderson, is being released by the Cardinals, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL [more]
The Saints have their quarterback, and Derek Carr has a new home.
Jones is coming off both his best year and a year incongruent with his previous performances. And if the franchise tag needs to be used, it jeopardizes his opportunity to play alongside Saquon Barkley.