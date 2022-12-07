Garafolo: Chances are 'slim' for Jimmy Garoppolo returning during playoffs
NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo says chances are "slim'" for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo returning during playoffs.
Under the timetable that was leaked to the media on Tuesday, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could be able to return for the divisional round of the playoffs, at the earliest. So when that time comes, what will the 49ers do? The question isn’t relevant for now, obviously. They have five regular-season games to play without Garoppolo, [more]
Bills coach Sean McDermott announced Wednesday that Von Miller had exploratory surgery and his ACL was repaired. He will be out the rest of season.
For many teams, turning to a seventh-round pick at quarterback late in a season that showed a lot of promise would feel like a major turn for the worse but the 49ers have not reacted that way this week. Brock Purdy performed well in last Sunday’s win over the Dolphins and linebacker Fred Warner said [more]
The late actress appeared as Baby Mammoth on this spring's season 7.
Davis Mills has 11 touchdowns against 11 interceptions in 10 games this season.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) The challenge facing the San Francisco 49ers after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a season-ending foot injury is all too familiar. The hope in San Francisco is a more talented roster will be enough to help carry fearless rookie Brock Purdy the rest of the way. The first returns were positive with Purdy throwing two touchdown passes in relief of Garoppolo in a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
