Garafolo: CeeDee Lamb to play on 'SNF' vs. Eagles
NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo says Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to play on "SNF" vs. Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo says Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to play on "SNF" vs. Philadelphia Eagles.
Matchups that will define today’s 49ers-Falcons game. By @nicholasmcgee24:
INACTIVES: The #49ers have officially ruled out DE Nick Bosa vs. the Falcons:
A simulation of the Cardinals-Seahawks game had Kyler Murray throwing four touchdown passes.
When the NFL suspended Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans before a game against Green Bay earlier this season, there were some who questioned whether NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan Sr. should have recused himself from deciding the punishment because his son plays guard for the Packers. Jon Runyan Jr. dismissed any suggestion [more]
The NFL basically admits that business interests supersede getting it right. Appearing on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown, NFL executive V.P. of officiating Troy Vincent was questioned about last week’s controversial roughing the passer penalties. Said Vincent, “We support those calls.” Vincent explained that the league supports the calls because the rule gives the referees the [more]
Alabama's loss to Tennessee means there will be a new No. 1 in the coaches poll this week. Will it be Georgia or Ohio State in the top spot?
College Football Power Rankings after a week 7 that featured three teams in the top 10 falling and eight in the top 25.
Good news for the Bengals on the injury front before playing the Saints.
Friday’s remarks from Rams coach Sean McVay regarding running back Cam Akers created a clear impression that: (1) Akers will no longer be with the team; and (2) the Rams are hoping to trade their way out of a difficult situation. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media supplies confirmation for the message lurking loosely between the [more]
Patriots owner Robert Kraft is having quite a week. On Wednesday, Kraft and his family’s foundation made a whopping $50 million donation to Massachusetts General Hospital in order to address disparities in healthcare caused by race, ethnicity, geography, and economic status. On Friday, Kraft was married. Via the New York Post, Kraft invited guests to [more]
The Miami Dolphins will be without one of their top offensive linemen against the Minnesota Vikings.
These 68 NFL writers didn’t reach a consensus about who will prevail in the Chiefs’ game against the Bills.
After Alabama's loss to Tennessee, Nick Saban spoke with the media. We will provide you with everything that he had to say following the game.
What will the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Top 25 Poll potentially be? It’s our predicted guess on the college football rankings after Week 7
All the information you need to get ready for the South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race, Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
These were the best moments of "College GameDay" before Tennessee football's showdown with Alabama on Saturday, from Peyton Manning to Lee Corso.
What will the AP Top 25 college football poll be after Week 7? We take our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Sunday morning
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 6 of the season including New England at Cleveland, Buffalo at Kansas City, and Dallas at Philadelphia
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 6's top running back plays. (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)
Trailing 5-3 entering the bottom of the ninth inning, the Guardians rallied to come from behind and take Game 3 over the New York Yankees 6-5.