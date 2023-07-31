Garafolo: Calijah Kancey looks like he has 'the same' calf injury as Joe Burrow
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo: Tampa Bay defensive tackle Calijah Kancey looks like he has 'the same' calf injury as Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo: Tampa Bay defensive tackle Calijah Kancey looks like he has 'the same' calf injury as Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.
The 22-year-old pulled up during a drill early in Sunday's training camp practice.
Burrow pulled up with a calf injury on Day 2 of training camp.
Practice footage shows the quarterback grabbing his calf on the field after pulling up mid-stride.
There's a new favorite for NFL MVP.
Bengals president Mike Brown offered two different food analogies to illustrate why keeping players such as Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Logan Wilson might prove difficult.
Legendary Bengals cornerback Ken Riley will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August.
"I will be back on the field—better and stronger than ever—as soon as possible this season," the 24-year-old wrote on Instagram.
The Bengals have come close to a championship two years in a row.
It's almost time for the NFL preseason to begin. Here's how to stream every football game.
The Colts' running back saga takes yet another turn.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon hands out fantasy grades to all four AFC South squads.
Ultimately, Coryell's legacy goes beyond wins and losses. That's rare for any NFL head coach. But Coryell's spot in the Hall of Fame was well earned.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down the fallout from last week’s news of Colorado leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12.
White was training for the upcoming Junior Men’s Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Championships.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
There is no such thing as the perfect fantasy draft; mistakes will happen. Scott Pianowski helps you prepare so you won't get caught astray.
Kelly green is back, and Eagles fans are excited.
Sam Kerr was available, but not needed, as Australia secured its spot in the knockout round.
Per reports, Taylor entered training camp with back issues stemming from offseason workouts. Taylor denies those reports.