Garafolo: Bucs expected to franchise tag WR Chris Godwin

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo shares that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to franchise tag wide receiver Chris Godwin. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

