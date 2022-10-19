Garafolo, Brooks: Key factors to watch in Giants-Jaguars Week 7 matchup
NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo, NFL Network's Bucky Brooks share the key factors to watch in the New York Giants vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Week 7 matchup.
Window open for return from IR for CB Anthony Averett and WR DJ Turner as both return to practice today
Raiders OG Dylan Parham has the highest run block win rate among guards
Head coach Brandon Staley made the announcement at Wednesday's media availability.
The Jaguars hope their uniform combo brings better luck than it did two weeks ago against the Texans.
The Rams haven't gotten much production from their running game this season and there are a few RBs they could look to trade for.
Follow all the action live with Yahoo Sports from both opening games.
Ben Roethlisberger didn't hold back in his take on Buccaneers QB Tom Brady's performance and body language from Sunday's ugly loss to the Steelers.
Charles McDonald checks in with his first mock draft of this cycle, with all 31 first-round picks (remember Miami's tampering punishment?) as well as for teams who start picking on Day 2.
Tom Brady is losing more than just his cool. The seven-time Super Bowl champion, who missed nearly two weeks of Tampa Bay's training camp to tend to a personal matter this summer, gave his offensive line a tongue-lashing during the Buccaneers' 20-18 loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday. ''There's too many plays we're not making,'' Brady said after the Bucs fell to 3-3 - his worst start after six weeks since 2012.
According to a report from the Washington Post, the Bears are shopping Robert Quinn in the trade market.
Alabama football coach Nick Saban released a statement about Jermaine Burton and a postgame incident after Tennessee.
Well, this is getting good. Barely an hour after Colts owner Jim Irsay told reporters that the time possibly has come to remove Daniel Snyder as owner of the Commanders, the Commanders have responded. “It is highly inappropriate, but not surprising, that Mr. Irsay opted to make statements publicly based on falsehoods in the media,” [more]
The Cardinals have released their seventh regular season depth chart of the 2022 season ahead of Thursday's NFL Week 7 game against the Saints.
The Patriots selected receiver N'Keal Harry with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2019 draft. But in three seasons with the franchise, Harry never lived up to that draft status. So, the Patriots traded him to the Bears in July for a seventh-round pick. Harry hasn’t played for Chicago so far in 2022, as [more]
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shared some relatively candid thoughts on Bears wide receiver N'Keal Harry, who is set to face his former team for the first time after flaming out in New England.
Could the Vikings be opening up a roster spot for a major addition?
Lauren Carpenter reviews five players who have tough matchups during an equally tough stretch of bye weeks. These players should be faded in Week 7. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said he’s optimistic that receiver Jaylen Waddle, who has a shoulder injury, can play Sunday against Pittsburgh, but stopped short of saying he will definitely be available.
