Garafolo: Brock Purdy (elbow) won't play in 49ers' preseason opener vs. Raiders
NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo says quarterback Brock Purdy (elbow) won't play in the San Francisco 49ers' preseason opener vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.
Purdy's clearance for camp arrives weeks head of his projected recovery schedule from UCL surgery in March.
