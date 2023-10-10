Garafolo: Bills signing CB Josh Norman to practice squad 'The Insiders'
NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo says the Buffalo Bills signing cornerback Josh Norman to practice squad.
The Steelers are breathing a sigh of relief after QB Kenny Pickett reportedly sustained a bone bruise in his knee.
Damar Hamlin made the Bills' 53-man roster months after experiencing cardiac arrest on the field.
The league hopes to reach more audiences with global talent.
Coaches don't usually encourage penalties, but this one might have saved the game.
Conner injured his knee during Sunday's loss to the Bengals.
Van Jefferson will get a fresh start with the Falcons after seeing very little playing time with the Rams in 2023.
De'Von Achane has been one of the NFL's most exciting players.
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in June players would not be allowed to wear specialty jerseys during warmups because it has "become a distraction."
It's not just that Bryce Young is struggling. He could still rebound. What the Panthers gave up to draft him is the problem.
The entire Carlson crew flew to Las Vegas on Monday night for the Raiders' game against the Packers — which finally pit Daniel and Anders against each other.
Leighton Vander Esch, C.J. Goodwin and KaVontae Turpin all went down with injuries on Sunday night.
Robert Spillane intercepted Jordan Love twice on Monday night to lead the Raiders to the win in Las Vegas.
The two worst losses of Bill Belichick's career happened in the last two weeks.
