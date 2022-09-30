Garafolo: Bills CB Xavier Rhodes unlikely to play vs. Ravens due to hamstring injury
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo: Buffalo Bills cornerback Xavier Rhodes unlikely to play vs. Baltimore Ravens due to hamstring injury.
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered head and neck injuries in what was a scary scene Thursday night in Cincinnati. Here is what we know.
Like many people in football, Ravens coach John Harbaugh was stunned watching Tua Tagovailoa suffer a brain injury on the field. Harbaugh said today that he was shocked not only by Tagovailoa’s injury on Thursday night against the Bengals, which saw him stretchered off the field, but also by the injury Tagovailoa suffered on Sunday [more]
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa's frightening head injury in Thursday night's game drew strong reactions from Patriots players past and present.
Joe Burrow isn't afraid to shine.
Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was angry at a Bengals assistant coach after Thursday night’s game. Hill said a coach whose name he doesn’t know said something objectionable, and that Hill plans to find the man and address it with him. “Whichever coach that is, I’m gonna come find you bro,” Hill said, via Marcel [more]
Chris Jones was penalized for something he said to the Colts’ Matt Ryan. What did he say? One clue may be in what Jones said three years ago to the quarterback he’ll face Sunday.
One former Patriots player gave a passionate take on how awful Dophins QB Tua Tagovailoa's scary injury was handled by the NFL and the Dolphins.
Peyton is in a vintage car garage in Denver and Eli is at home in New Jersey, but together they enter NFL fans' living rooms on 'ManningCast.'
Kyle Shanahan said Thursday that he hadn't seen the clip, nor did he plan to watch. He couldn't believe he even was asked about the matter during a press conference.
Tua Tagovailoa stumbled to the ground, his legs wobbly and unable to walk to the huddle after banging his head Sunday. The Dolphins said the third-year quarterback was conscious and had movement in all his extremities. Many former players were critical of the decision to allow Tagovailoa to return against Buffalo and start against Cincinnati.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa likely went into a "fencing response position" after his concussion. Here's what that means.
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman took a hilarious shot at fellow retired wideout Brandon Marshall during "Inside the NFL."
In the postgame, a former NFL player and Amazon Prime Video broadcaster showcased a hole in the league’s medical defense that should be concerning.
Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts was down to three schools reportedly and chose the Oklahoma Sooners in the end.
In a video making the rounds on Twitter this week, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo appeared incensed as he yelled something to himself after throwing an interception.
Patrick Mahomes didn’t need extra motivation when the Chiefs play the Bucs on Sunday. But they gave him some.
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said run-based attack will remain when Dak Prescott returns: “I mean Tony and Zeke are featured players for us. I don’t see us changing.”
The upcoming "Thursday Night Football" game between the Bengals and Miami Dolphins keeps getting more interesting.
Steve Young senses elements of Jimmy Garoppolo's resentment towards the 49ers and believes the team must channel any and all tension into something that is "creative" rather than "toxic."
The Bengals beat the Dolphins on Thursday Night Football, but all thoughts were on Tua Tagovailoa who was taken to the hospital after sustaining head and neck injuries. In Philadelphia, Joel Embiid revealed he became a US Citizen last month and Doc Rivers tried to convince James Harden the 76ers were ‘unbeatable’ as long as Harden was aggressive.