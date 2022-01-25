Garafolo: Bears 'moving towards the finish line' with Ryan Poles as new GM

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports that the Chicago Bears are 'moving towards the finish line' with Ryan Poles as the team's new general manager. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

