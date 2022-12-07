Garafolo: Baker Mayfield will wear jersey No. 17 for Rams
NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo reports that newly-signed Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield will wear jersey No. 17 for the Rams.
NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo reports that newly-signed Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield will wear jersey No. 17 for the Rams.
The Carolina Panthers waived quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday following his request for a release. Now, Mayfield will be subject to waivers.
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo might not be heading to injured reserve, after all.
Andrew Luck finally broke the silence on his retirement.
The quarterbacks met after the Bengals defeated the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday.
Theres nothing like a mothers love, especially after your first big win in the NFL.
The Chiefs quarterback took special note of what a Bengals player said.
Whatever Andrew Luck pursues next, the former Colts QB will do it with a perspective that comes from living in what ESPN describes as "a silent hell."
Here's a look at the Bears' projected draft pick outcomes for the 2023 NFL draft.
Watkins shared the news with an edit on Twitter.
The Hall of Famer’s success at Jackson State, a historically Black college, brought joy to many. His move to Colorado left even more feeling betrayed
"I'm coming, and when I get here, it's gonna be changed."
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday there is no timetable for a decision with receiver Odell Beckham.
Later today, we’ll know whether former Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield is claimed on waivers and, if so, where he’ll go. We looked at a bunch of possibilities earlier today. Currently, the rumor making the rounds in league circles is that Mayfield will end up with the Rams. Thanks to a 3-9 record, the Rams are [more]
One of Brock Purdy's throws in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins stood out to 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.
Alabama offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer enters transfer portal after two seasons with the program. He was a five-star coming out of high school.
NBC Sports Bay Areas Donte Whitner doesnt think Brock Purdys status as Mr. Irrelevant puts him below Trey Lance abilities-wise after his performance against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
Baker Mayfield won't wear his familiar No. 6 when he joins the Rams for Thursday's game with the Raiders
Eight players were ejected in total after George Washington’s Essence Brown and TCU’s Bella Cravens got into it on Monday night.
Dan Wetzel, Si’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger have a pod filled with news and analysis regarding the fallout from Deion Sanders' hiring at Colorado, along with the monster wave of players entering the transfer portal this year.
Before Sunday, Ezekiel Elliott had started all 97 games of his career dating back to 2016. He was benched in the 98th game for disciplinary reasons.