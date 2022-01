The Guardian

Vice-president warns of ‘severe costs’ for any Russian incursion after president’s press conference raised doubts. Kamala Harris: ‘The president has been very clear … if Putin takes aggressive action, we are prepared to levy serious and severe costs. Period.’ Photograph: Rex/Shutterstock Kamala Harris has joined in on the White House’s campaign to repair Joe Biden’s flub on Ukraine in his press conference on Wednesday, where he revealed Nato is divided on how to respond to a “minor incursion” fr