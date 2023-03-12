Garafolo: Allen Lazard 'is waiting to see' what Aaron Rodgers' decision on playing future
NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo says free agent wide receiver Allen Lazard "is waiting to see" what Aaron Rodgers' decision on playing future.
As NFL teams inevitably slide up and down the draft board, there’s one important factor at the very top of the process that doesn’t get nearly enough attention. With first-round picks — especially quarterbacks — already under enormous pressure to develop quickly into the franchise quarterback they are expected to become, the maneuverings by teams [more]
As recently explained, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson needs an agent now more than ever. So will he be hiring an agent? The prevailing thought in league circles is that he won’t be. For starters, although Jackson and his mother have talked to one or more agents from time to time, there’s never been a serious [more]
The Carolina Panthers traded D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears and the wide receiver took to Twitter to react.
A deal between the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers for Aaron Rodgers is "essentially done." Both sides are now waiting for Rodgers to turn his key and approve the deal.
Brock Purdy might not receive full clearance for another six months, but one Bay Area surgeon suggests that could be a positive for the 49ers quarterback.
How does the trade down to No. 9 impact the Bears' draft plan? Josh Schrock offers his latest mock after the blockbuster deal with the Panthers.
In connection with his Super Bowl-week suspensions by NFL Network and ESPN, Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin has sued only Marriott. For now. NFL Network (and, in turn, the NFL) could have potential liability to Irvin. A recent court filing made by Marriott underscores the possibility. In a Friday motion aimed at preventing Irvin’s [more]
The Dolphins have made a major move to improve their defense.
Adam Schefter says 'there is a real chance' Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter falls to the Chicago Bears at the No. 9 pick.
The 2023 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 27 with the Carolina Panthers set to make the first overall selection after a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears. After a disappointing last season which included the firing of head coach Matt Rhule, new hire Frank Reich looks to jumpstart the Panther’s rebuild. With the most logical [more]
Some former Harvard women's hockey players are speaking out against the alleged toxic and abusive culture allowed to fester under head coach Katey Stone.
As Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson prepares for a limited crack at free agency, he has had two potential suitors take moves that most definitely take them out of the running for his services. With the Panthers trading up to No. 1 with an obvious plan to draft a quarterback, they won’t be pursuing Jackson. And [more]
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly willing to trade down in the draft if they're comfortable with more than one quarterback prospect.
The 49ers have a good core group in the secondary, but there will be opportunities to strengthen the position group in free agency.
With NFL free agency effectively set to begin Monday, we've got our latest 10 observations on the Eagles, plus other thoughts. By Reuben Frank
Draymond Green certainly would have loved to have ended the Warriors' eventual overtime win in regulation, but his wallet is thankful that wasn't the case.
The Carolina Panthers traded D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears for the No. 1 pick and players reacted on Twitter.
Duke basketball saw its plan come together in Greensboro with an ACC Tournament championship. The Blue Devils never wavered in their belief.
Rory McIlroy yearns “to get back to purely being a golfer again”, with Paul McGinley claiming that his fellow Irishman’s missed cut here at the Players Championship was due to “all the bullets” he has been obliged to take on behalf on the PGA Tour.
Here’s a look at some potential free-agent targets for the Giants, as Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll have vital work to build out the roster after signing Daniel Jones to an extension.