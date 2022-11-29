Garafolo: Aaron Donald's high ankle sprain likely to sideline him two to four weeks
NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo reports that Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald's high ankle sprain is likely to sideline him two to four weeks.
Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins‘ ankle injury is putting his availability for Thursday’s game against the Patriots in doubt. Dawkins had to leave last Thursday’s win over the Lions after getting hurt and head coach Sean McDermott said on WGR 550 Tuesday that Dawkins will miss his second straight day of practice. Wednesday will bring [more]
Lions DE James Houston was nominated for Rookie of the Week for Week 12
#Bills at #Patriots: 5 things to watch for during Week 13's game:
Mike McDaniel and Kyle Shanahan will face off for the first time as opposing head coaches in Week 13 when the 49ers host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.
Former 49ers offensive coordinator and current Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel shared a great story of Nick Bosa's dedication to his craft as an elite pass rusher.
After the 2020 and 2021 seasons, the Packers had one very specific Aaron Rodgers problem. As the 2022 season works its way toward a conclusion, the Packers have a different kind of Aaron Rodgers problem. Previously, the concern was that Rodgers would retire or try to force his way to a new team. Currently (or, [more]
With the Steelers facing third-and-goal and trailing the Colts 17-16 in the fourth quarter on Monday night, an injury on the field led to a delay when the teams went back to their sidelines. And during that delay, it was Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett who decided what play they would call. Steelers center Mason [more]
Welcome to the final round of group stage games at the 2022 World Cup. It's pretty simple for the U.S. If the Americans win, they're through to the Round of 16.
After Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reacted to a moderately critical tweet with an over-the-top, vulgar response. Several hours later, Jackson deleted it. Jamison Hensley, who covers the Ravens for ESPN.com, wrote a story about the tweet, noting that it included an “anti-gay phrase.” Jackson sent this message to Hensley on [more]
Zac Taylor gives updates on two of the Bengals' skill players
Devin McCourty will reach a special milestone Thursday against the Bills, and Patriots owner Robert Kraft presented the veteran safety with a special gift Monday to celebrate the accomplishment.
Both USMNT and Iran face elimination in today’s crucial World Cup game — here’s how to watch the match online for free
Browns quarterback couldn't resist stealing a line from his former Patriots teammate after becoming the first quarterback ever to mount a last-minute comeback against Tom Brady.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Matt Rhule said he had plenty of options after he got fired by the Carolina Panthers. Nebraska introduced Rhule as its coach on Monday, exactly seven weeks after the Panthers fired him five games into his third season. ''I am here because this is the right fit, it's the right time,'' Rhule said.
Alabama football is most likely headed to a New Year's SIx bowl game, but which one is still unknown. More will be learned after Tuesday's CFP rankings
Kyle Shanahan responded to Raheem Mostert's claim that the 49ers attempted to pressure him out of having season-ending knee surgery last season.
Here's where the San Francisco 49ers sit in the NFL Power Rankings after beating the New Orleans Saints in Week 12.
The USA seeks a return to the knockout rounds and that'll only come with a win over Iran at 2pm ET Tuesday in Al Khor.
Denny Carter analyzes the week's best waiver wire additions, including Jordan Love, Michael Gallup, and Zonovan Knight. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
Which Steelers stepped up and which fell flat this week?