Garafolo: 49ers DE Charles Omenihu arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence

Associated Press

Union Pacific's fourth-quarter profit slipped 4% as severe winter weather snarled shipments in late December and the railroad continued to struggle to improve its operations enough to handle all the cargo businesses want to ship. UP Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz said the “revenue growth was more than offset by elevated operating expenses from operational inefficiencies and a higher inflationary environment.” The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.75 per share.