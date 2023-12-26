Gap still apparent as ‘competitive’ Giants lament latest Eagles defeat

The Giants were competitive, turning a 20-3 halftime deficit into a game that ended with them throwing a pass into the Eagles’ end zone with a chance to force overtime. But quarterback Tyrod Taylor – for the second time this season – came up empty on a last-second attempt in the 33-25 defeat in Philadelphia on Christmas.

“Competitive game. Give them credit,” head coach Brian Daboll said after the loss, the Giants’ fifth straight defeat at the hands of their division rival. “... You don’t like to lose.”

Despite the on-paper imbalance heading into the game – Philadelphia fighting for the No. 1 seed in the NFC and New York careening toward a Top 5 draft pick – the Giants made it a true NFC East scrap by managing to capitalize on sloppiness and mistakes from the home side to stay in with a shout. But the result still carried an air of inevitability.

"In the time that I've been here, it's not much of a scrap if we losing all the time," fourth-year safety Xavier McKinney said. “We just gotta figure it out and try to turn the tide against them and win.”

Going back a bit further, since the 2014 season, Big Blue is now 3-17 against Philly, including last season’s playoff drubbing. And the space – which appeared to be closing last season – between the top of the division and the Giants still remains their biggest hurdle to overcome.

“We didn’t close [the gap]. It clearly shows,” running back Saquon Barkley said Monday, via The Athletic. “We played the Cowboys twice and got beat. We played a really good game here and got beat. I’m not saying anything negative, that’s the truth.

“If this team and this franchise wants to go where we want to go, we have to start beating these teams."

Taylor, who entered at the start of the second half after Tommy DeVito was benched, said he too felt the frustration.

“We played them three times last year and it didn’t go well for either of the games,” he said. “There are a lot of rivalries created in football… within the division, you play a team twice and you want to get the upper hand. You never want to feel like you are on the losing end of it.”

DeVito, whose first taste of the rivalry lasted just one half and ended after 55 yards passing on 9-for-16 passing, echoed the veteran’s sentiments: “It’s frustrating to lose to a team once, let alone a few times.”

New York will get a final crack at the gap in the season finale at the Meadowlands, in a game that might have playoff implications for the visitors, but mean not much more beyond pride for the hosts.