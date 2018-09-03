Formula 1: Ferrari are quicker, but Hamilton is better and that is why he leads

Lewis Hamilton now leads the championship from Sebastian Vettel by 30 points - Getty Images Europe

Was the 2018 Italian Grand Prix the best race of the year? It perhaps even rivals Baku, Spielberg, Hockenheim and Silverstone, four fantastic races this season. After a first-lap collision between the two title contenders, Lewis Hamilton had another flawless afternoon to take control of the championship as Sebastian Vettel could had to drive from the back of the field to fourth.

How different it all looked a day before. Ferrari, home favourites and in front of the tifosi, had such a superb Saturday in locking out the front row that anything other than a Scuderia victory at Monza looked unlikely. It would have been better for them for Sebastian Vettel to be starting ahead of pole man Kimi Raikkonen, yes, but this was still a hugely favourable position for the team.

Mercedes, again, were on the back foot. Hamilton was staring at a vastly reduced championship lead if Ferrari could deliver on Sunday.

Not that he would have seen it that way as he lined up on the grid. The defending world champion, always a man for a motivational slogan or nine, would have perhaps thought "if you can believe it, you can achieve it". Or something along those lines.

READ MORE: Rolling adjusted F1 driver ratings: Belgian and Italian grands prix

READ MORE: Alonso thinks he’s God, complains angry Magnussen

Saturday only gives you an advantage in the race. Sunday is what counts. And once again Lewis Hamilton nailed his day while Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel floundered under pressure and had to fight hard to limit their losses. All despite having the fastest car for the fourth race running.

But this was also a chance for the number 44 car. A chance to get among it and ruin under pressure Ferrari's party and stop them taking their first home victory in eight years. Hamilton was cool, calm, unflustered, quick and decisive. It was a complete performance. Vettel would be left to rue another error.

Story Continues

But will Vettel's first lap error cost him in the final reckoning? And how did Hamilton and Mercedes turn it around in front of the Ferrari faithful when they looked so dominant?

Another costly mistake ruins Vettel's Sunday...and maybe his title hopes

Car parts fly as Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton (R) and Ferrari's German driver Sebastian Vettel crash during the Italian Formula One Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale circuit in Monza on September 2, 2018 - Credit: afp

Sebastian Vettel had a costly clash with Lewis Hamilton at Monza

Simply put, the gap between the two leading drivers this year - and two of the finest of their era - has not been in speed. It has been on track on Sundays. The mistakes Sebastian Vettel has made are proving to be the difference between himself and Lewis Hamilton. They could turn out to be decisive.

At Monza this was shown again. Within two straights and two chicanes after lights out Sebastian Vettel was facing the wrong way and had fallen to 18th after contact with his title rival, who had moved into second. It was an incident that was massively regrettable but, much more than that, it was avoidable.

Hamilton, starting from third, had an excellent tow behind Vettel through the long flat-out curva grande and into the second chicane, Variante della Roggia. Hamilton was side-by-side at the braking point and then ahead on entry, with Vettel on to his left, closer to the apex. He left plenty of room for the Ferrari on the inside.

Vettel, though, under pressure and perhaps sensing that to lose second to Hamilton at this point would massively compromise his race, carried too much speed into the chicane, picked up understeer and tapped the Mercedes' sidepod with his front right. His Ferrari took some aerodynamic damage and spun, slipping painfully down the field.

From then it was damage limitation. A chunk of Ferrari bodywork was taken out in the collision and Vettel's front wing too was damaged enough that he had to pit for a change. The greater damage, though, was done to his title chances. He recovered to fourth and 12 points but lost another 13 points to the victorious Hamilton. A 30-point gap with seven races left is recoverable, especially in the quickest car.

The biggest problem for Vettel, though, is that he has to overcome Lewis Hamilton who, after a slightly sketchy start to 2018, is driving as well as he has ever done. No matter that Ferrari are the quickest team, if only by a small margin, Lewis Hamilton continues to make up the performance deficit with his talent alone.

READ MORE: F1 - Verstappen slams penalty as Bottas grumbles at rival’s racing

READ MORE: F1- Negativity powered me along at Monza - Hamilton

Questions should also be asked about why Ferrari allowed Raikkonen to pick up the crucial slipstream in qualifying and beating Vettel to pole. The Finn is a distant third in the championship and at this point they should be looking out for their number one driver whenever they can.

Yes, it may have been his turn, but fairness should not really come into it. Not in this situation. Had Vettel had the tow on Saturday he could be on pole. And he would have had Raikkonen between himself and Hamilton and the mess he's in may have been avoidable.

Magic Hamilton and smart Mercedes ruin Ferrari's big day

Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates as he stands on his car after winning the Italian Formula One Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale circuit in Monza on September 2, 2018. - Credit: afp

Lewis Hamilton again drove to a fantastic victory

Again at Monza Mercedes rescued something from what looked like a weekend of damage limitation as Ferrari locked out the front row in their home race. But on Sunday Mercedes outgunned Ferrari and left the Scuderia with faces as red as their cars.

Yes, Vettel's race was done after the first lap incident but Raikkonen, a man in fine form following yesterday's pole position, was the man in the quickest car and in the lead. Hamilton had to fight for this win. And he did that from lap one, slowly but surely reeling in his man in the first and second stints before pouncing.

Hamilton briefly took the lead at the safety car restart but the race's most critical period came after Raikkonen's stop on lap 20. Raikkonen had already flat-spotted his tyres after locking up on the first lap and had to change them at just over third race distance. Ferrari were perhaps fooled by the presence of bluffing Mercedes mechanics in the pit box.

Would Mercedes react? No. Their plan was a contrary strategy. An initial burst on fresh tyres saw Raikkonen light up the timing screens with fastest sectors but Hamilton was able to keep him in check. The Finn then had to claw back time to Hamilton to ensure he would not be jumped for the lead after the Briton's stop.

The pace Hamilton had on old supersoft tyres meant Raikkonen was pushing and taking life out of his fresh soft tyres, which needed to last until the chequered flag.

Raikkonen was not in clear air for long. He was closing up on Bottas, who had yet to stop. Mercedes, with two cars in the game to Ferrari's one, used this massively to their advantage. Hamilton stayed out for another eight laps before stopping, emerging from the pit lane around six seconds behind Raikkonen. A small relief for Ferrari. But a massive problem was quite literally in sight, with the gap to Bottas now under two seconds.

"Keep Kimi behind you," was the order given to Bottas. Within a few laps Hamilton was right behind the Ferrari. Raikkonen could not find a way past his compatriot. For the next seven or so laps they kept this formation: Bottas, Raikkonen and Hamilton. All the time Raikkonen was blistering his tyres whilst Hamilton kept his in relatively good order (a flat-spotted front left aside) and drew nearer.

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes WO9 behind Kimi Raikkonen of Finland driving the (7) Scuderia Ferrari SF71H and Valtteri Bottas driving the (77) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes WO9 during the Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 2, 2018 in Monza, Italy. - Credit: getty images

Valtteri Bottas did a fine job for his team-mate, holding up Kimi Raikkonen at a crucial stage

For this period Bottas deserves credit. It perhaps sounds simple for him to back the Ferrari into his team-mate but on worn tyres it is not straightforward. Decent pace was still required and at Monza the first chicane present a good passing opportunity. But Raikkonen could not manage it and fell back into the grasp of the Mercedes behind. Bottas eventually stopped on lap 38, his job for the team done. Extending his stint also helped his own fight with Verstappen.

The fight was now a straight one between Raikkonen and Hamilton. Hamilton was patient and sat back.

For several laps he couldn't get close enough on the straights to make a move. It didn't look like it but Raikkonen was slowly losing the race. With a handful of laps left and with Raikkonen's tyres on the edge, Hamilton made his move into turn one, made it stick and drove off up the road to take 25 points.

It would have been huge had Raikkonen clung onto victory. Not just for the win - which would have been his first since 2013 and Ferrari's first at home since 2010 - but because it would have helped Vettel by taking seven points off the championship leader in denying him victory. Mercedes put Ferrari under pressure all day and made them crack.

Ferrari again fail to make advantage pay

Ferrari Team Principal Maurizio Arrivabene looks on from the pitlane before the Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 2, 2018 in Monza, Italy - Credit: getty images

Ferrari team principal Maurizio Arrivabene

"I always said we score points on Sunday and not Saturday. Today is the same. But it's a joy." Those were the words of Ferrari team principal Maurizio Arrivabene after his team's superb front row lock out on Saturday. They are words that look particularly apposite given the terrible Sunday Ferrari endured in front of their home fans.

The Scuderia have had the quickest car on raw pace since the British Grand Prix in July. In Germany, Hungary, Belgium and now Italy they have had the edge here, if only by a margin of 0.159 per cent.

Mercedes and Hamilton, though, somehow keep finding enough, whether through the rain (as on Saturday at the Hungaroring and at Spa and on Sunday in Germany) or with racecraft and strategt, as we saw here today. In the four races since Ferrari edged ahead, Lewis Hamilton has taken 93 points from a possible 100. Vettel has taken just 55 in that time. That hasn't happened through luck.

Unfortunately it looks like the 2017 season is repeating itself for Ferrari as they face a mounting list of missed opportunities. The championship is not yet Hamilton's to lose but Vettel will soon be out of contention unless he can make the Ferrari's supremacy pay. And if Hamilton does manage to win his fifth title in 2018, as looks likely, it will be his finest of all.