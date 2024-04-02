Gannon University hires new men's basketball coach one day after Jordan Fee resigns

Gannon didn’t wait long to replace Jordan Fee as the head coach of the men’s basketball team.

Fee’s first hire last April, Easton Bazzoli, was named the head coach Tuesday after serving one year as Fee’s assistant. Fee announced his resignation from the position Monday after one season.

Bazzoli, 28, was a big part of the historic turnaround season as he helped Fee implement a system that took Gannon from three wins to 32 in one year.

Gannon men's basketball assistant coach Easton Bazzoli has been promoted to head coach.

“I am beyond excited and humbled about the opportunity to take over this great program at Gannon University,” said Bazzoli. “There is not a better time than now to be tasked with leading this group of young men on and off the floor. My wife, Katrina, and daughter, Kaiya, have grown to love Erie and Gannon alike quickly after this historic season.

“I want to thank Dr. Walter Iwanenko, Dr. Sarah Ewing, Director of Athletics Lisa Goddard McGuirk, and the entire Gannon community for this privilege to lead the Gannon men’s basketball program. I look forward to seeing the stands full again next season as we continue this exciting brand of basketball in Erie.”

Quick exit: Gannon men's basketball coach Jordan Fee leaving after one season

Bazzoli's background

Bazzoli is the 21st head coach in the history of Gannon men’s basketball and is familiar with the area. He was a standout basketball player at Seneca Valley High School in the WPIAL and went on to play at Cedarville. He was a four-year starter in college and finished just shy of 1,000 career points and pulled down over 500 rebounds.

Bazzoli was an assistant coach for six years at Division II Union in Tennessee before Fee hired him last year.

"Having competed against him for years in the South Region during his tenure at Union University, it was obvious Coach Bazzoli is one of the top young coaches in college basketball, at any level,” Fee said upon Bazzoli’s arrival on the Gannon campus. “He is a relentless recruiter, relationship builder, and phenomenal basketball mind. Easton is a first-class human being and will be an integral part in restoring the tradition of Gannon basketball."

Contact Tom Reisenweber at treisenweber@timesnews.com. Follow him on X @ETNreisenweber.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Gannon hires Bazzoli as new men's basketball coach after Fee resigns