Gannon to miss rest of season for concussion recovery

Morgan Gannon has played 50 games for Leeds Rhinos [ SWPix]

Leeds Rhinos forward Morgan Gannon will miss the remainder of the 2024 season to recover from concussion.

Gannon, 20, has suffered a number of concussion injuries in his career and picked up another in a pre-season game with Hull KR in February.

He has not played since and will now take the rest of the campaign to recuperate and prepare for next year.

"Although it is very disappointing, I have no doubt that is the best decision for my long-term future in the game and life beyond rugby," said Gannon.

The forward has played 50 games for Leeds since his debut in 2021 as a 17-year-old.

But he admits that a strong degree of caution is being applied to his rehabilitation to ensure there are no after effects further down the line.

"I am in the perfect health and not suffering any of the side effects of concussion," he said.

"It is purely a decision to allow my brain time to heal, rest and recover from the concussions I’ve suffered in close succession."

While disappointed not to have his player available, Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith is most concerned about Gannon's welfare and recovery.

The Australian told the club's website: "We will ensure that Morgan gets the best possible support as he looks to return to action next season.

"He is still very much part of our squad and trains with the boys with everything that can be done without contact.

"There is precedence for this in other codes and the experts tell us that the one thing we do know is that time and rest are crucial to the brain's recovery."

Leeds Rhinos official website