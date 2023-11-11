Gannon men's basketball puts together historic performance in Jordan Fee's debut

CHARLESTON, W. Va. — The Gannon men's basketball team made a statement in coach Jordan Fee's debut Friday as the Golden Knights broke the program record for points in a game with a 140-108 rout of Glenville State at the Atlantic Region tip-off challenge.

Gannon had eight players score in double digits as the Golden Knights shattered a 26-year-old record. The previous record for points in a game by Gannon was 130 against Hilbert on Dec. 21, 1996.

Scoring leaders

Ernest Sheldon led Gannon with 24 points on eight 3-pointers, while Josh Omojafo had 21 points including 9-of-10 from the foul line. Derrick Anderson had 15 points and Derrick James had 14, while Lyle Tipton and Mike Montano had 11 each and Cenker Evran and former Cathedral Prep standout Michael Lucarotti had 10 apiece.

Eye-popping numbers

The Golden Knights went 24-of-26 from the free-throw line and 49-of-93 from the field. Gannon also knocked down 18-of-39 from the 3-point line. The 18 3-pointers are one short of the program record, while 93 field goal attempts are also a new record. The 49 field goals were short of the program record of 54 and the 248 combined points is a new record. The previous record was 220 when Gannon beat Alliance 111-109 on Jan. 20, 1971.

Another road game

The Golden Knights play host Charlestown at 4 p.m. Saturday before making their home debut on Wednesday against Penn State DuBois.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Gannon men's basketball puts together historic performance in debut