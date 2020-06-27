Gander Trucks race postponed to Sunday morning due to inclement weather

Saturday’s scheduled NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway has been postponed a day due to rain, setting up a scheduled tripleheader Sunday with all three national series at the 2.5-mile triangular track.

The Pocono Organics 150 to benefit Farm Aid will now take place at 9:30 a.m. Sunday with TV coverage on FS1. The 60-lap Gander Trucks event will precede the NASCAR Xfinity Series race (12:30 p.m. ET, FS1) and the second scheduled NASCAR Cup Series race of the weekend (4 p.m. ET, FS1).

According to Racing Insights, Sunday will be the first time three NASCAR national series races will be raced on the same day at the same track. It will be the fifth time that three NASCAR national series races were run on the same day (the previous instances were at multiple tracks).

The first NASCAR Cup Series race of the weekend is still scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET today with TV coverage on FOX.

