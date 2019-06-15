Gander Trucks race at Iowa delayed by inclement weather The start of the Gander Outdoors Truck Series race on Saturday at Iowa Speedway was delayed because of inclement weather. The original green flag time of 8:38 p.m. ET has passed without drivers getting on the track. When the race does get underway Chandler Smith will lead the field to green in the No. 51 […]

The start of the Gander Outdoors Truck Series race on Saturday at Iowa Speedway was delayed because of inclement weather. The original green flag time of 8:38 p.m. ET has passed without drivers getting on the track.

When the race does get underway Chandler Smith will lead the field to green in the No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota. Smith earned the pole based on owner points because qualifying was rained out.

Grant Enfinger will join Smith on the front row in the No. 98 ThorSport Racing Ford.

Track drying is underway at the .875-mile track in Newton, Iowa.

This story will be updated.