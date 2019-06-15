Gander Trucks M&M's 200 postponed till Sunday at Iowa The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series M&M's 200 at Iowa Speedway has been postponed due to inclement weather. The race has been rescheduled for Sunday, June 16 at noon ET, airing live on FS1 and MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. RELATED: M&Ms 200 starting lineup | Creed leads lone practice Chandler Smith will lead the field to […]

The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series M&M’s 200 at Iowa Speedway has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The race has been rescheduled for Sunday, June 16 at noon ET, airing live on FS1 and MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Chandler Smith will lead the field to the green flag in the No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota Tundra following the cancellation of qualifying. Per the NASCAR Rule Book, the starting lineup was set by owner points.

Sunday’s race is the second of three races in the Triple Truck Challenge as the race winner will receive an extra $50,000 bonus.

The M&M’s 200 will be followed up with the NASCAR Xfinity Series CircuitCity.com 250 Presented by Tamron from Iowa at 5:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.