Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series ready for quick doubleheader turnaround at Kansas

The checkered flag fell on the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series a little before 9 p.m. ET Friday night at Kansas Speedway. Another green flag will wave Saturday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. ET. That‘s less than 24 hours separating the two races, creating the first trucks doubleheader on the 2020 schedule.

Austin Hill won Friday‘s event and his crew chief, Scott Zipadelli, noted the No. 16 Hattori Racing Enterprises team is allotted two hours after the first race and two hours before the second to get its Toyota ready.

“Driver, crew chief and engineer — everybody comes together as a whole to see what kind of plan you can come up with to make your truck that much better for the next day,” Hill said. “So I think it‘s really cool. It gives you a second chance to go out there and redeem yourself if you did have a bad night. If you did win, you can go out there and try to do like, I think, Austin Cindric did and go 2-for-2. That‘s our plan.”

Cindric did that in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Kentucky Speedway two weeks ago. The NASCAR Cup Series also had a doubleheader in back-to-back days this year — at Pocono Raceway — but Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin split the wins.

Originally, only the Cup Series was supposed to have a two-race weekend. The revamped schedules, though, happened because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Cup Series will have two more weekends like that at Michigan International Speedway and Dover International Speedway next month.

“I‘m pumped up for it,” said Grant Enfinger, the only Truck Series regular with more than one win (two) in 2020. “I was pumped up when I saw it on the schedule.”

Enfinger finished third Friday at Kansas. Brett Moffitt was the runner-up, marking the 2018 champion‘s best showing this season.

“It brings huge momentum,” Moffitt said. “We had a really up-and-down night. We fired off, we won the first stage, but we were free, then got buried in traffic and didn‘t score any stage points in the second stage”

Hill won Stage 2 in addition to the overall race.

The biggest difference between the events will be start time. Friday‘s was at night. Saturday‘s will begin in the afternoon. Heat will definitely be more of a factor in the latter event. The overall goal, however, remains the exact same: win.

“The best thing about it,” Hill said, “is we get to do it all over again tomorrow and try to go for No. 2.”