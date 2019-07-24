Gander RV 400 Cheat Sheet

On paper Pocono Raceway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway might not seem to have a lot in common. The oddly-shaped course in Pennsylvania is more than twice the size of its counterpart in New England and three corners of the big track are like none other on the circuit.

Both are flat tracks, however, and that makes a big difference to how drivers enter the corners and where they chose to accelerate. Momentum that was gained last week in the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 will be continued in the Gander RV 400 and that will give players a good starting spot to set this week’s roster.

Six of the top-10 finishers this June also ran that well in last year’s edition of this race. Several other drivers have strings of top-15s. Success at Pocono predicts success.



1. Kyle Busch

It's hard to bet against Busch this week. He's won three of the last four Pocono races, including a dominant performance this June.

2. Kevin Harvick

Will the floodgates open for Harvick this week after his New Hampshire win? Pocono is a solid track for him. He entered the June race with a five-race streak of top-fives.

3. Denny Hamlin

Hamlin is back to being one of the top options on tracks he dominated throughout his career. Pocono should provide another solid top-five.

4. Brad Keselowski

To say that Keselowski has been great at Pocono recently would be an understatement. He has seven top-fives in his last eight attempts, including three runner-up finishes. One of these came in June.

5. Joey Logano

It depends on which game you're playing as to whether Logano is a starter or a driver to park this week. He has not scored a top-five in the last three weeks - and that makes him a bad value in the NASCAR Fantasy Live contest.

6. Erik Jones

Hendrick Motorsports is not the only organization with uniformly good finishes at Pocono. Joe Gibbs Racing has more than given them a run for their money. Jones enters the week with back-to-back third-place finishes.

7. Ryan Blaney

Will lightning strike twice and allow Blaney to be the best value at Team Penske? Even if he misses the top 10, he has finished worse than 12th only one time in his Pocono career.

8. Aric Almirola

With only two top-10s to his credit, Pocono has not been one of Almirola's better tracks. The good news is that one of those solid runs came this June.

9. William Byron

Pocono is a track that has long been kind to Hendrick Motorsports. Byron is recommended based on back-to-back top-10s in the last two races there.

10. Martin Truex Jr.

Optimists will look at Truex's three-race streak of results sixth or better in 2017/2018. Pessimists will note that he has finished outside the top 15 four times in the last eight Pocono races.

11. Chase Elliott

Since his string of five consecutive top-fives ended at Pocono this June, Elliott has not cracked the top 10 a single time and has only two top-15s in six starts.

12. Kyle Larson

After scoring a second at Chicagoland and fourth at Kentucky, we really wanted to trust Larson. His accident at New Hampshire was avoidable if he had shown a little more patience.

13. Kurt Busch

We would like to get excited about Busch this week, but he has only one top-10 in his last four Pocono starts. Expect him to finish just outside that mark this week, just as he did in June with an 11th in the Pocono 400.

14. Ryan Newman

Newman is on a roll and that could make a huge difference. He has five top-10s in his last six races this season. Unfortunately he has not been all that solid at Pocono recently with one top-10 in his last nine tries.

15. Alex Bowman

While Hendrick has been strong at Pocono, Bowman is lagging behind a bit. Yes, he finished third in this race last year, but he was 27th and 15th in the last two June events.

16. Daniel Suarez

Suarez developed an immediate affinity for Pocono with one top-15 and a top-10 in his rookie season. He got his first top-five last year as a sophomore and finished eighth this June.

17. Jimmie Johnson

Johnson had a mechanical issue last week in New Hampshire, but he just has not been strong enough at Pocono to take a gamble on him. He has only one top-10 in the last seven races on this track.

18. Matt DiBenedetto

It is time to consider Leavine Family Racing on a weekly basis. DiBenedetto has three top-10s in his last five races on a wide variety of tracks. Last week, he finished fifth on the flat 1-mile oval.

19. Clint Bowyer

If Bowyer can ever get rid of his bad luck, he will be a solid value again - just as he was this June with a fifth in the Pocono 400.

20. Paul Menard

Look for something right around 20th for Menard at Pocono. Four of his last five races there ended in results of 18th through 21st with an 11th tossed in for good measure.

21. Chris Buescher

Since winning his first and so far only race at Pocono in 2016, Buescher has been uneven on the track with his best efforts coming in June.

22. Michael McDowell

McDowell could be one of this week's hidden values. On unrestricted tracks he has been hovering in the low-20s for the better part of two months, but he's not gotten a lot of attention.

23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Entering last year's edition of this race, Stenhouse had a five-race streak of top-20s. He finished 22nd in the Gander 400 and then suffered crash damage this June to finish 32nd.

24. Bubba Wallace

Advances are often made in small increments. Wallace enters the weekend with five top-25s in his last six starts on unrestricted ovals.

25. Ryan Preece

Preece has a good set of Pocono notes from his teammate Buescher from which to work. He should also bring a pretty solid setup with him from last week’s 21st at New Hampshire.

26. Ty Dillon

We are very encouraged by Dillon's 16th-place finish in the Foxwoods 301 as the series heads to another flat track for the Gander 400.

27. Austin Dillon

Just when it seemed Dillon would get back on track with a 10th-place finish at Chicagoland, he ran into a buzz saw. His last three attempts have ended in the 30s.

28. Daniel Hemric

The last couple of weeks have not gone according to plan for Hemric. His 24th at Kentucky and 37th at New Hampshire derailed a lot of rosters for fantasy players.

29. Matt Tifft

If Tifft fits the right niche on your roster, he could be one of this week's best values. His last two results have ended on the cusp of 25th, so he won't cost you a lot of points even if he struggles.

30. Corey LaJoie

LaJoie has been incredibly solid in recent weeks. He's swept the top 30 in his last four races on unrestricted ovals and had a spectacular sixth-place result in Daytona.

31. Ross Chastain

Since the road course at Sonoma, Chastain has been almost perfect in regard to top-30 finishes. He missed by one position at Kentucky, but had his best result last week on the flat track in New Hampshire.

32. David Ragan

Ragan has several strong runs this season, but they come inconsistently and his last two efforts netted a 29th at Kentucky and last week's 34th on the flat track in New Hampshire.

33. Landon Cassill

By the numbers, Cassill should be on target to get a top-30 finish. With a little luck, he could better last week's 26th at New Hampshire and challenge for a top-25.

34. Reed Sorenson

This week will help tell if his 27th-place finish on the flat New Hampshire track was a fluke or if Sorenson can contend for a top-25 in back-to-back races.

35. Quin Houff

In his last four races, Houff has gotten progressively better with a 38th at Chicagoland, 37th at Daytona, 34th at Kentucky, and a 31st at New Hampshire. His last top-30 came in the first Pocono race - so keep an eye on him this week.