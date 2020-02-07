Gaming partnership gives NASCAR fans chance at $50,000 jackpots

NASCAR announced Friday that it has entered into a multi-year agreement that makes Penn National Gaming the sport’s first authorized gaming operator.

As part of the deal, Penn National Gaming is extending its sponsorship of the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway through 2026.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The partnership is Penn National’s first with a professional sports league and will feature a new, free-to-play mobile game named NASCAR Finish Line. Players can win a $50,000 jackpot for accurately predicting the race winner and the highest finishers across six different groupings of six drivers.

“We’re thrilled to have Penn National on board as our first authorized gaming operator to strengthen our effort to increase fan engagement with a platform perfect for in-play experience,” Craig Neeb, Executive Vice President, Innovation, NASCAR, said in a media release. “Coupled with our landmark deal with Genius Sports in 2019, this partnership also positions NASCAR to take advantage of the rapid expansion of legalized sports betting across the country.”

NASCAR Finish Line will be available ahead of next week’s Daytona 500 for IOS and Android system phones and tablets and can be downloaded on the App Store and Google Play store.

Penn National will also promote NASCAR across its properties and sports betting app. Genius Sports, the exclusive provider of NASCAR data to licensed sportsbooks, rolled out several in-race bet types in 2019 and will expand with eight additional games for the upcoming 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Penn National is the nation’s largest regional gaming operator with 41 facilities in 19 states, including the Hollywood Casino that opened in 2012 and overlooks Turn 2 of Kansas Speedway.

Follow @JerryBonkowski