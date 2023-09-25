GameStop blockbuster Dumb Money to come with stock market hysteria warnings

Paul Dano appears in the film as Keith Gill, former financial analyst and YouTuber - Claire Folger/Sony Pictures

The City regulator has taken aim at Hollywood’s production of the GameStop saga in a bid to deter investors from losing out to stock market hysteria.

Cinemas have been asked to display banners warning of the risks of investment hype ahead of the screening of Dumb Money. The new film, starring Hollywood A-listers including Seth Rogan, will be released internationally at the end of this week.

Viewers will also be made to sit through a minute-long trailer-style warning. This is the first time the regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, has invested in a cinema advert campaign targeted at a specific film.

The blockbuster follows the stock market frenzy that unfolded during the pandemic. It occurred after an army of small investors collaborated in Reddit forums to push up the share price of GameStop, a video game retailer, in opposition to a group of hedge funds who had bet against the company.

The “short squeeze” drove the share price up by as much as 1,500pc, with the movement later spreading to other out-of-favour shares in companies such as Nokia and BlackBerry.

DIY investors, communicating on trading forums such as WallStreetBets, collectively bought stock, with some making large profits speculating on market movements. However, others suffered “painful losses” at the time, the FCA said.

Though the phenomenon mainly affected American investors, shorted London-listed stocks such as Cineworld and Pearson saw their share prices rise as DIY investors took the battle to other hedge funds.

The film is based on the 2021 book The Antisocial Network and features an ensemble cast of A-listers, including Seth Rogan, Pete Davidson, and Nick Offerman.

Paul Dano stars as maverick analyst Keith Gill, who broadcasts cult YouTube streams under the name “Roaring Kitty” from his basement, telling followers that he believes GameStop is undervalued.

Emma Stranack, of the FCA, said the GameStop “episode” was a “classic example of speculative investment driven by hype, and many investors suffered painful losses at the time.

“This new film gives us the perfect opportunity to encourage less experienced investors to understand the risks, avoid hype and do the necessary research before they invest.

“The subject matter is directly aligned to our target audience’s interests and the cinema provides a unique environment to capture their attention.”

Cinemas participating in the education push include Vue, Cineworld, and Odeon. Some participating cinemas will place banners in foyers when the film releases internationally on September 29.

All participating cinema chains were given the choice of whether or not to run the advert, and all chose to do so, the regulator said.

The cautionary advert, which will air before the film, begins with a black screen, as a voiceover announces: “Listen, I’m going to give you a tipoff on a stock that I’ve been researching – a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make some serious money.”

Text then appears on the screen in the style of an online post, reading: “The stock is steady… for now. But major investors are starting to notice it’s massively undervalued and the share price is only going one way – up!

“I don’t want you to miss out. Invest today and reap the rewards tomorrow. Trust me.”

A follow-up message from the regulator warns viewers not to get caught up in the hype, adding that “smart investors take time to research an opportunity to check if it’s right for them”.

A spokesman for the regulator said the film’s dramatisation of the GameStop saga “created a clear link” that would support its £11m InvestSmart educational campaign.

The regulator said: “There will always be investment opportunities presented online and which create hype, and our ambition with the FCA’s ongoing communication is to cut through that with positive, informative messages to help people on their investment journey.”

