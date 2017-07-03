There was some gamesmanship during Sunday’s Marlins-Brewers game

During Sunday’s series finale in Milwaukee between the Marlins and Brewers, both teams got involved in some gamesmanship. In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Marlins asked home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt to check second baseman Jonathan Villar‘s bat for excessive pine tar. He had to switch bats but still wound up drawing a walk.

In the top of the eighth, the Brewers returned the favor, asking Wendelstedt to check leadoff hitter Marcell Ozuna‘s bat for excessive pine tar. Ozuna, too, had to switch bats — he borrowed Giancarlo Stanton‘s. And he drilled a solo home run to left field, his second dinger of the afternoon.

