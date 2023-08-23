Gamescom: The biggest announcements at the show

Gamers turned up to Gamescom in Cologne, the biggest gaming show in Europe

Space, alternative reality and a stage invasion organisers would probably rather forget were among the highlights from this year's Gamescom.

The opening night of Europe's biggest gaming show is usually an important one for fans hoping to catch a glimpse of their favourite series.

Thousands attended in-person in Germany and many more tuned in online.

Here is a rundown of the memorable moments from the night, including a gaming first.

A journey into space with Starfield

Unfortunately for PlayStation gamers, Starfield will be an Xbox console exclusive

We're now just days away from the launch of this huge space adventure, which promises an open world spanning multiple planets.

It's made by Bethesda, the studio that created the post-apocalyptic Fallout series and fantasy epic Elder Scrolls.

We found out from the game's executive producer Todd Howard how the story begins.

The player joins a group called The Constellation, which he described as "NASA meets Indiana Jones".

There was then a look at a live action trailer, teasing some of the exploration players can expect, but no actual footage from the game.

A treat for Call of Duty fans

A new Call of Duty (CoD) game is not the biggest surprise these days, and this year it's the turn of Modern Warfare 3.

We already knew it had a new story mode and multiplayer, as well as the series' popular Zombies survival mode, which had previously only popped up in Black Ops entries.

Now we've had a glimpse at what's next for the series' main characters, with an extended look at the gameplay from the first level, named Operation 627.

There was also something for die-hard followers of the series, with the news players will head back to Verdansk - the setting of the original CoD Warzone game.

Spooky scenes from Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 has what appears to be a new dual-narrative structure

Fans of the survival horror game Alan Wake have had to wait 13 years for a sequel, but it's now just weeks away.

A new trailer has likely built up the hype even more, including details on a spooky new dream reality.

That's going to use a mixture of live action footage with actors, blended with computer generated graphics.

The aim? Make the game as uncanny and creepy as possible.

Gamers will be able to decide if they've pulled it off when they get their hands on it.

A gaming launch first by Assassin's Creed

Assassin's Creed is known for taking us to some of the most exciting locations in history.

This time it's got fans talking for a different reason.

For the first time at a major game launch at an international conference, a trailer had a full Arabic language voiceover with English instead included as subtitles.

And Assassin's Creed Mirage will also have full Arabic language voice acting when main character Basim, who gamers will have previously met in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, explores the historic cityscape.

A GTA invasion

The Grand Theft Auto series dates back to 1997

The slick presentation of the opening night conference didn't go without a hitch.

One stage invader decided to crash the party, seemingly to protest a lack of details on the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6.

The show's host Geoff Keighley was interrupted by a man saying "Bill Clinton wants to play GTA 6".

That seemed to be in reference to the YouTuber Matan Even, also known as the Bill Clinton Kid, who crashed the same show last year.

As he was led away, loud boos could be heard from the crowd.

"That's just so disappointing," host Geoff Keighley said.

