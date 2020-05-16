There’s a general rule of thumb in bookmaking that home-field advantage is worth three points in the betting line. If fans aren’t present for a game, what will that do to the three-point presumption?

A DraftKings executive believes it will cut the number in half.

That’s what operations director Johnny Avello told Ed Barkowitz of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“This is my feeling to start off the season, but I may be wrong,” Avello said. “There may be no home-field advantage, or there may be more than I think.”

The absence of crowd noise will make it easier for the road team to run its offense, preserving the split-second advantage that the offensive line has when hearing, and reacting to, the snap count. Thus, it’s hard to image the point spread not changing if games are played without fans.

The louder the venue (like Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City), the more the point-spread will shrink when crowd noise is removed. Unless, of course, the NFL allows teams in empty stadiums to use artificial crowd noise to avoid a competitive disadvantage if some stadiums are open, and if others aren’t.

Betting trends also will influence the line. If/when excessive money is placed on a road team that will be playing in an empty stadium that otherwise would be raucous, the number will move.

That said, there’s still an edge to being the home team. No travel. Familiar surroundings. Knowledge of the nuances of the field, the wind, etc.

However it plays out, it’s just another wrinkle in what could be one of the strangest, and thus most compelling, NFL seasons ever.

Games without fans will impact point spreads, obviously originally appeared on Pro Football Talk