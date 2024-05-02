'Games were won thanks to team's determination and fans' passion'

[BBC]

Friday's game at Luton seemed massive for Everton a few weeks ago. Thankfully, Sean Dyche's team can go there safe in the knowledge that their Premier League status has been secured.

That has been made possible by a highly impressive run of four successive home wins, all with clean sheets. Games that had to be won, and were, thanks to the determination of the team and the passion of the fans.

Dyche made no secret after last season's escape that things would be tough for a while, but even he probably did not expect so much to be thrown at him - from points deductions, a loss of form and continued uncertainty over the takeover of the club. He has guided the team through it all with a positive attitude and a real sense of the reality of the situation.

His message may well be a similar one now. Until things are concluded off the pitch, the "noise" will be there to be blanked out. But take the deductions out, and Everton would be on 44 points with three games left, a safe mid-table position. So despite that bad run after Christmas, there has been an improvement. Once there is stability in terms of ownership, the club can start to stabilise and move forward.