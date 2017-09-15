Games we're excited to see Sunday: Dolphins vs. Chargers
NFL Highlights•
The "Good Morning Football" crew talks about why they're excited to see the Dolphins vs. Chargers on Sunday.
Luis Cca: This is absolutely the worse , when laws have to be made in order to protect a special prosecutor from the president, this is just like a criminal, seeing an investigation taking place on his illegal activities and orders hia gang to kill the DA, chief of police and the detectivess working the case. For all of you that disagree with me, please explain to me how it is any different.
131