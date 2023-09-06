Games to watch for Week 4 of Greater Cincinnati high school football

Week 4 is upon us in high school football and the area may see its first taste of actual fall weather for the 2023 season on Friday night. Here are nine games to watch this week in Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky.

Submitting picks are writers Brendan Connelly, Alex Harrison, Kori Stewart and James Weber, in addition to digital content coach, Melanie Laughman.

Anderson (3-0) at Milford (3-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

What to watch: This is the game of the week for those who love offense, and the winner is guaranteed to be in at least a tie for first place in the Eastern Cincinnati Conference, which has four teams at 2-0 entering the weekend (with Kings and Winton Woods).

Justice Burnam and Brodey Berg have led the explosive Anderson offense this season.

Both teams have played the same opponents in league play. Anderson has routed Loveland 48-14 and Lebanon 44-14. Milford has pulled out 34-29 wins over Lebanon and 52-34 over Loveland.

Anderson is averaging 45 points and 462 yards per game, while the Eagles are averaging 43 points and 410.

So far, the Raptors' defense, much maligned in recent years, has been strong, allowing two touchdowns in each of their wins and 243 yards per game. Milford has allowed 23 points and 303 yards per game.

Anderson’s first-year starting QB, Justice Burnam, has thrown for 891 yards (297) and 11 touchdowns, leading the ECC in both categories. Luke Brand of Milford has thrown for 856 (285 per game) and six TDs, third in the ECC.

Anderson’s Brodey Berg leads the league with 358 rushing yards and eight TDs. Milford’s Nathan Webster is second in both categories (301, five).

Milford’s Reece Davis leads the ECC in catches (25) and yards (385) while being explosive in kick returns as well. Anderson has several targets having good seasons, including Berg.

Milford won last year’s meeting, 48-47, with the teams combining for nearly 1,000 yards, while the Raptors won in 2021, 35-7.

Picks: Anderson (Weber, Harrison, Connelly, Stewart), Milford (Laughman).

St. Xavier (2-1) at Withrow (3-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

What to watch: There will be a lot of buzz around Hyde Park for this one. This is the first meeting between the programs since 2001. The teams have played 29 times, but none since 2001, and only three times since 1967. St. Xavier has a 14-12-3 all-time record against Withrow. Their first meeting was in 1936, then they played in 1938 and 1939. After that, they played for 23 straight seasons between 1945-67, then again in 1994 and 1995.

The Bombers shut out Lakota West to begin the season, 10-0, and have since beaten reigning Michigan 3A state champ Martin Luther King Jr. 44-8 then lost 34-11 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to host McCallie School.

Defense has been St. X’s strength in its wins, limiting both opponents to 100 yards of offense. Chase Herbstreit threw for 177 yards and three touchdowns against MLK.

Withrow has been dominant in its three wins over Walnut Hills, Springboro and Lima Senior. Luke Dunn threw for 340 yards and four touchdowns. Dunn has 739 passing yards (246 per game) and nine TDs. Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. has the headlines in the receiving corps, and he has 13 catches for 193. But the Tigers have several quality targets at Dunn’s disposal. Withrow also had five interceptions against Lima last week.

St. Xavier quarterback Chase Herbstreit (7) prepares to make a pass during the opening weekend football game between St. Xavier High School and Lakota West High School on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 at RDI Stadium & Ballaban Field at St. Xavier High School. St. Xavier won 10-0.

Withrow’s rushing game has yet to get going and may struggle against a typical GCL-South line from North Bend Road. Withrow’s defense is likely to get its biggest challenge of the young season and will look to its passing offense to pull off the win.

Picks: St. Xavier (Weber, Harrison, Connelly, Stewart, Laughman).

Middletown (2-1) at Lakota West (1-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

What to watch: The Firebirds exploded for 33 points in their first win of the season over Middletown, while the defense stood tall for the third consecutive week. Head coach Tom Bolden inserted junior Sam Wiles at quarterback, and his experience paid off for Lakota West, who racked up 313 yards of offense against Fairfield.

Quarterback Jeremiah Landers has helped kickstart the Middies offense in his first varsity season, throwing for 422 yards, rushing for 179 yards, and having a hand in eight of Middletown's nine touchdowns so far. The Middies are susceptible to letting one player beat them, as proven by Sycamore's Eugene Harney rushing for 150 yards last Friday.

Lakota West wide receiver Brennan Remy (14) leads the Eagles with 121 receiving yards through three games.

Lakota West has won eight straight games in the series dating back to 2013.

Picks: Lakota West (Weber, Harrison, Connelly, Stewart, Laughman).

Clinton-Massie (3-0) at Mt. Healthy (3-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

What to watch: The Falcons had a down year after winning the 2021 Division IV state championship but are back to flexing their muscles both in D-IV and the SBAAC. They are currently outscoring their opponents by an average of 34-7 and are gaining 355 yards per game. Running back Logan Chesser leads the way with 486 rushing yards as the Falcons already have more than 1,000 collective yards on the ground.

Mt. Healthy is off to its first 3-0 start since 2016 behind the alliterative group of Jahmeir Spain, Jai’Mier Scott, JayJay Etheridge and Jeremiah Sanders. Running back Israel Bradford rounds out an offense that is outscoring its opponents 86-21. The defense isn't too shoddy, either. Led by Kash Mallory, Nashoun Crittendon and Raishawn Cotton, the Owls have forced 10 fumbles in three games, recovering five of them.

Picks: Clinton-Massie (Weber, Harrison, Connelly), Mt. Healthy (Stewart, Laughman...the Owl in the House).

Roger Bacon (3-0) at Hamilton Badin (3-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday at Hamilton High School.

What to watch: These two former rivals in the Greater Catholic League-Coed meet again for the third straight year. Badin won last year’s meeting, 42-0.

The Spartans are off to an undefeated start behind the hot start from QB Bubba Smart, who has thrown for 615 yards (205 per game) and nine touchdowns. Jayson Stewart has rushed for 291 yards.

Badin is 38-3 since the start of the 2020 season, with the three losses coming in the playoffs. The Rams have won 31 straight games in the regular season. This year’s team has been built on defense, allowing 260 yards per game and only 20 total points.

Picks: Badin (Weber, Harrison, Connelly, Stewart, Laughman).

Lakewood St. Edward (3-0) at Elder (2-1)

When: 4 p.m. Saturday

What to watch: The visiting Eagles have shown no signs of being willing to relinquish their hold on the Ohio Division I state championship trophy. St. Edward has won its three games by an average score of 32-10. The Eagles handled three-time reigning Indiana 6A (big-school) champion Center Grove 27-10 then beat two teams from Maryland by three touchdowns or more.

St. Edward has made headlines with its massive offensive line led by three Division I prospects. The defense has been strong, too, limiting Center Grove quarterback Tyler Cherry, a Duke commit, to 154 yards passing and an interception.

Ryan Brass leads the Elder offense, throwing for 504 yards and rushing for 267. The defense has been a concern so far, allowing 190 yards per game on the ground and 305 overall, a lot of that in a 39-35 loss to Pickerington North.

St. Edward won 17-14 last year in Lakewood, outgaining the Panthers 361-179.

Picks: St. Edward (Weber, Harrison, Connelly, Stewart, Laughman).

Madeira (2-1) at Wyoming (3-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

What to watch: Madeira was the closest team to Wyoming last year in Cincinnati Hills League play, losing 23-7 to finish second in the league to the Cowboys.

Wyoming’s regular-season winning streak is now at 70 as the Cowboys are after their eighth consecutive CHL title.

Wyoming racked up 483 yards of offense that game and limited Madeira to 218. The Cowboys got 351 of that from all-time great C.J. Hester. This year’s team is built more on defense and so far has not been nearly as explosive on offense.

Wyoming is allowing only 123 yards per game offense while the Mustangs allow 315. Wyoming gains 285 yards per game.

Wyoming quarterback Quaid Hauer is averaging 152 passing yards per game while leading the Cowboys in total tackles.

Returning quarterback Quaid Hauer has thrown for 458 yards (153 per game) and four touchdowns. More than 60 percent of that has gone to D.J. Gray, who has 22 catches for 281 yards and four TDs. Jackson Hamilton has rushed for 215 yards and one score as he steps in as the new starter.

Madeira has remained strong after setting a school record last season with 11 wins. Madeira averages 354 yards per game of offense Peter Breidenbach has thrown for 676 yards (225 per game) and eight touchdowns. Aidan Hopewell had 20 catches for 378 yards and six of those TDs. Liam Bowen has rushed for 208 yards.

Picks: Wyoming (Weber, Harrison, Connelly, Stewart, Laughman).

Ryle (2-1) at Highlands (2-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

What to watch: Expect a lot of offense in this game. Highlands is coming off a 67-point performance against Campbell County, in which the Bluebirds threw for over 500 yards. Ryle is averaging 28 points per game, doing most of their damage in the second half en route to wins over Conner and Cooper.

Ryle quarterback Logan Verax will need to be on top his game against Highlands on Friday, Sep. 8.

In this game, the Raiders need to keep up with the Bluebirds as the Raiders are averaging just seven first-half points this season. Ryle quarterback Logan Verax will also need to use his arm more than his legs as each of Highlands' three opponents so far has found more success in the air than on the ground. Verax is an elusive passer, something that may not sit well with a Bluebird defense that has yet to record a sack.

This was a high-scoring affair in 2022 as Highlands emerged with a 57-46 victory. The Bluebirds have won four of the past five head-to-head matchups.

Picks: Highlands (Weber, Harrison, Connelly, Stewart, Laughman).

Simon Kenton (1-1) at Beechwood (3-0)

When: 7:30 p.m.

What to watch: Beechwood head coach Jay Volker had to wait until week four to make his home debut, but he carries a 3-0 record into his first game in Fort Mitchell. Tigers quarterback Clay Hayden and receiver Luke Erdman had historic performances in a 49-48 overtime win against Dixie Heights. Hayden threw for 479 yards and seven touchdowns while Erdman had 222 receiving yards. Hayden could feast again this week since the Simon Kenton defense has not recorded an interception this year.

The Pioneers, like Beechwood, also have a victory over Dixie Heights. They scored 22 unanswered points to beat the Colonels in week one. Simon Kenton has established a running game behind Durrell Turner and Brady Lee but is yet to find any real rhythm to the season after dropping a 50-12 contest against Covington Catholic.

Beechwood has won three straight games against Simon Kenton and six of eight overall.

Picks: Beechwood (Weber, Harrison, Connelly, Stewart, Laughman).

Standings

Brendan Connelly 18-8 (5-3 last week)

Alex Harrison 18-8 (4-4)

Melanie Laughman 17-9 (3-5)

James Weber 16-10 (5-3)

Kori Stewart 3-5 (first week)

