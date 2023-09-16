Games to watch in every time slot, including Texas vs. Wyoming
We have a loaded college football Saturday ahead for Week 3. And while the slate doesn’t have any high profile fights like Alabama vs. Texas, there are plenty of good games to watch.
Conference battles lead the way with the Tennessee Volunteers and Georgia Bulldogs facing early conference tests. The Volunteers travel for an early rivalry game with the Florida Gators, while Georgia faces a sneaky good South Carolina squad at home.
Several other teams face early tests. That’s certainly the case in the Big 12. The Oklahoma State Cowboys face perhaps the most underrated matchup of the weekend in South Alabama. After a strong season last year, the Jaguars are set to give Oklahoma State a difficult game.
Here’s a look at what games we’re keeping an eye on in Week 3.
11 a.m. CT
No. 3 Florida State at Boston College (ABC)
No. 7 Penn State at Illinois (FOX)
No. 14 LSU at Mississippi State (ESPN)
No. 15 Kansas State at Missouri (SEC Network)
2:30 p.m. CT
No. 19 Oklahoma at Tulsa (ESPN2)
South Carolina at No. 1 Georgia (CBS)
No. 10 Alabama at South Florida (ABC)
San Diego State at No. 16 Oregon State (FS1)
Evening games
Wyoming at No. 4 Texas (Longhorn Network)
No. 11 Tennessee at Florida (ESPN)
South Alabama at Oklahoma State (ESPN+)
Pitt at West Virginia (ABC)
Florida Atlantic at Clemson (ACC Network)
9 p.m. CT or later
Kansas at Nevada (CBS Sports Network)
Colorado State at No. 18 Colorado (ESPN)
Fresno State at Arizona State (FS1)