Games to watch in every time slot, including Texas vs. Wyoming

Joey Hickey
·2 min read

We have a loaded college football Saturday ahead for Week 3. And while the slate doesn’t have any high profile fights like Alabama vs. Texas, there are plenty of good games to watch.

Conference battles lead the way with the Tennessee Volunteers and Georgia Bulldogs facing early conference tests. The Volunteers travel for an early rivalry game with the Florida Gators, while Georgia faces a sneaky good South Carolina squad at home.

Several other teams face early tests. That’s certainly the case in the Big 12. The Oklahoma State Cowboys face perhaps the most underrated matchup of the weekend in South Alabama. After a strong season last year, the Jaguars are set to give Oklahoma State a difficult game.

Here’s a look at what games we’re keeping an eye on in Week 3.

11 a.m. CT

<a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaw/teams/florida-st/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Florida State Seminoles;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Florida State Seminoles</a> quarterback Jordan Travis (13) warms up before kickoff at Camping World Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023.
2:30 p.m. CT

Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.
Evening games

<a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaw/teams/texas/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Texas Longhorns;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Texas Longhorns</a> quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws a pass during the game against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Sep. 9, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
9 p.m. CT or later

Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Cam Smith (3) tackles <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaw/teams/arizona-st/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Arizona State Sun Devils;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Arizona State Sun Devils</a> running back DeCarlos Brooks (25) in the second half at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 9, 2023.
Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire