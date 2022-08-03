Games Recap: Spraks 73, Liberty 102
Sabrina Ionescu scores 31 points to lead the Liberty to a win over the Sparks, 102-73.
Alyssa Thomas grabs 10 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists as the Connecticut Sun cruise past the Phoenix Mercury, 87-63.
Commentary on NATO expansion: Sweden would expand the circle of North American and European democracies committed to defending each other.
The next U.S. military aid package for Ukraine includes supplies that will “satisfy Ukraine's urgent needs in the field of security and defense,” the Pentagon’s press said on Aug. 1.
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson had a certain habit in massages that became a key piece of evidence in Sue L. Robinson's suspension decision.
The San Diego Padres were the biggest winners of the MLB trade deadline, while the Boston Red Sox made moves that left people scratching their heads.
Check out the length of each UFC 277 fighter's medical suspension handed out by the Texas commission.
Mayfield and Darnold are competing to be the team’s starter, and again rotated reps. Mayfield worked more heavily with the first team on Tuesday. Who had the upper hand?
The Red Sox are reportedly acquiring first baseman Eric Hosmer from the Padres a few hours before the 2022 MLB trade deadline.
A prominent slugger who struggled in New York will try his hand in Los Angeles.
Moments before Tuesdays trade deadline, the Angels phoned the Phillies and agreed to trade them Noah Syndergaard, capping off a busy day that Dave Dombrowski thinks made the Phils better. By Jim Salisbury
Brandon Aiyuk finally had enough of Fred Warner as 2 fights break out at #49ers training camp.
Tracking all the news and moves as MLB approaches the 2022 trade deadline.
This Big 12 expansion rumor involving a Big Ten team is ridiculous
The Phillies have been searching for starting pitching and struck a deal just before Tuesday's trade deadline to acquire Noah Syndergaard.
Angels starter Noah Syndergaard and outfielder Brandon Marsh were traded to the Philadelphia Phillies and closer Raisel Iglesias was dealt to the Atlanta Braves.
Two high-profile members of the 49ers squared off in a tussle on the practice field for the second time in the day, resulting in a melee that involved a dozen players.
Several sites have ranked potential candidates to join the Big 12 Conference and Pac-12 schools are very high on the list.
Scottie Scheffler’s wallet is about to get even fatter.
The Padres already boasted one of MLBs most expensive rosters before adding Juan Soto and Josh Bell, so what does their payroll look like now?
The Phillies made two trades Tuesday afternoon, picking up a reliever and outfielder, with the deadline a few hours away. By Jim Salisbury