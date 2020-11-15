What games should Colts fans watch in Week 10?

The Indianapolis Colts (6-3) already got their Week 10 game underway with a 34-17 win over the Tennessee Titans (6-3) on Thursday night. This means Colts fans can kick back and enjoy some stress-free football.

Throughout the mini bye week, the Colts will be resting up hoping to get some players back from injury ahead of the Week 11 home game against the Green Bay Packers.

Here are three games Colts fans should keep an eye on in Week 10:

Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET How to watch (link) Why you should watch: Whenever the Colts aren't playing, it's always wise to keep an eye on the division. But the Colts have yet to play the Texans this season and will do so twice in the span of three weeks in December. This is an excellent chance to see what kind of changes the teams has made since firing Bill O'Brien.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Green Bay Packers

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET How to watch: (link) Why you should watch: This is less about the Jaguars, who the Colts play in Week 17, and more about the Packers. Green Bay will be visiting Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 11 for a big matchup for both teams. The Packers have been one of the best teams in the NFL thanks to big play from Aaron Rodgers. Get a sneak peek at their offense before they arrive in Indy.

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET How to watch: (link) Why you should watch: The Colts won't be playing the Broncos this season but they will be visiting the Raiders in Week 14. This will be an interesting matchup, especially considering it will be sandwiched between two divisional games against the Texans. Plus, there aren't' many afternoon games that will be of interest to Colts fans.