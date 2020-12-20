Three games have already been played in Week 15 with one game played on Thursday and two more on Saturday, so it’s slim pickings when looking ahead to other games. Thankfully, there are some hidden gems out there today if you look hard enough.

Here are the best games for Chiefs fans to watch in Week 15.

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins

One would perhaps think that given the success of the Patriots organization over the past 20 seasons that they would be dominant against their AFC East rival Miami. On the contrary, however, in the last seven matchups, the two teams have gone back-and-forth. The teams have played once already in 2020 way back in Week 1 when the Patriots defeated the Dolphins 21-11. If history is on the side of the Dolphins, they should come out victorious. For the first time since 2008, a team other than the Patriots are winners of the AFC East. Buffalo clinched the division following their drumming of Denver on Saturday. New England is in real danger of missing the playoffs which also hasn't happened since 2008. If the Fins win, the odds are the Patriots are finished which let's be honest, most fans would enjoy witnessing.

Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals

For as much grief as the NFC East has gotten, every team but the Giants were victorious in Week 14. Now, with Jalen Hurts as the starting quarterback for the Eagles, we get to see a fun battle between two young quarterbacks. One who is just starting to get his feet wet and the other who, in only his second year, has earned plenty of stripes and begun to cement his legacy. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals need to win out and they will secure a playoff spot. Philly still has an outside shot at winning the NFC East but will need plenty of help to do so. Still, this makes the outcome of this one intriguing. Also, it is a matchup between the last two starting quarterbacks for Oklahoma which is a point I imagine gets brought up a lot during the broadcast.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons

While the Chiefs are focused on the Saints for Week 15, the fans that make-up the Kingdom can ahead just a bit and check out Kansas City's opponent for Week 16. The Chiefs and Falcons will meet in the second-to-last game of the regular season but first Atlanta plays host to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. The Dirty Birds started the season off 0-5 and fired head coach Dan Quinn. The team is 4-4 under Raheem Morris as interim head coach but have lost two in a row, granted by a combined eight points. Tampa is still trying to secure a spot in the playoffs and while they most likely will, dropping a game to a division rival won't help matters. The Falcons have plenty of names that are dubbed as out for the game, including star receiver Julio Jones. Don't write the Falcons off just yet, though.