Games for Chiefs fans to watch in Week 11

Talon Graff
·3 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs are playing on “Sunday Night Football” so the rest of the football games are open to scope out. There are some other games that are expected to be competitive or perhaps fans will be inspired to check in on games that could have an impact on the AFC playoff picture.

Here are our games for Chiefs fans to watch in Week 11:

Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens

Two organizations that are in a traffic jam of 6-3 teams vying for a spot in the AFC playoffs are the Tenessee Titans and the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are sitting in the seventh and final spot but Tennessee is behind them in the standings so either one of these teams could easily be facing the Chiefs later in the season. The Titans got off to a good start but have lost three of their last four games and need to right the ship before it is too late. They lost to AFC South division rival in Week 10 and play them again in Week 12 but before they can focus on a huge opportunity to take their division lead back, they have to face the Ravens. Lamar Jackson and company are only 1-2 since their bye week and really can't afford to lose any more games thanks to being in the same division as the 9-0 Pittsburgh Steelers. Moving Orlando Brown to left tackle to replace the injured Ronnie Stanley has been an on-the-fly adjustment but the offense has to get back to its explosive ways to stay in the hunt. With each team's back to the wall, this could be a classic.

Green Bay Packers at Indianapolis Colts

The Green Bay Packers are currently the top overall seed in the NFC playoff picture. After adding a seventh team to the playoff system this season, only the first seed in each conference will receive a bye week in the playoffs. The Packers narrowly defeated the Jaguars in Week 10 so they are looking to shake off that performance against a quality Colts team. In Week 1, Indianapolis lost to Jacksonville in what has been the only victory for the Jaguars. Since then the Colts have emerged as one of the best teams in the AFC. The play of the defense has the team in first place within the AFC South but the offensive line deserves some credit as well. Philip Rivers and the offense has been average so they need to find a better rhythm for a big playoff run.

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The NFC West is wide open right now and following the Seahawks' victory over the Cardinals on "Thursday Night Football", but now the Rams must win on "Monday Night Football" to keep pace with Seattle for the top spot in the most competitive division in football. Los Angeles' loss to the 49ers is the outlier in an otherwise good season. Losing left tackle Andrew Whitworth will be tough to overcome but must rely on the next-man-up to fill the shoes left by the veteran. It wasn't long ago the Rams were in the Super Bowl and they still have much of that roster still around. Tampa Bay and Tom Brady remain one of the top teams in the NFC but are most likely going without one of their best lineman in guard Ali Marpet due to a concussion. The offense and defense are each emerging as top units so as the season goes on they're going to be tougher to contend with. Plus, the injury to Drew Brees opens the door for the Bucs to run away with the NFC South. This will also be a good preview of Tampa Bay, who the Chiefs face on the road next week.

