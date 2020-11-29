There probably hasn’t been a game week thus far that has been more affected by COVID-19 in 2020 than Week 12. Multiple games have been rescheduled and there’s even a team planning to play with zero quarterbacks available. While the Chiefs and Buccaneers are one of the highest-profile contests in Week 12, there are some others that are worth your time.

Here are the games for Chiefs fans to watch in Week 12.

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

These two division rivals are facing off for the second time in three weeks. The first time the Colts defeated the Titans on "Thursday Night Football" 34-17 to take over sole possession of first place within the AFC South. Each team was victorious in Week 11 after overtime wins. The Colts took down the Packers and the Titans beat the Ravens. Two quality playoff teams who are looking to get into the postseason will lay it out on the line. Philip Rivers threw for over 300 yards the last time they played the Titans and rookie receiver Michael Pittman had a breakout performance of over 100 receiving yards. Starting center Ryan Kelly and starting linebacker Bobby Okereke are both out for the Colts while the Titans will be without cornerback Adoree Jackson receiver Adam Humphries.

New Orleans Saints at Denver Broncos

The fact that, as of right now, the Denver Broncos are apparently going to start former college quarterback and scout team wide receiver Kendall Hinton to lead the offense against the visiting Saints. It is so unprecedented that every active quarterback on a team's roster is unavailable that it is worth tuning in for. The Saints are also still without Drew Brees and now starting left tackle Terron Armstead is out because of a positive COVID-19 test. Taysom Hill was able to help New Orleans defeat the Atlanta Falcons. Who knows if this game will actually happen with the current state of each team's rosters but it will be quite interesting if it does.

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

This game was originally planned to be the prime time game on Thanksgiving night but it was rescheduled for Sunday following issues with COVID-19 but now the game is slated to take place on Tuesday. Pittsburgh is the only team left that is undefeated and stands in the way of the Chiefs earning that first-round bye in the playoffs. The Steelers beat the Ravens in Week 8 by four points so this next one could be another close one. The Ravens seemed to have taken a step back in 2020 after winning 14 games in 2019. They are still a playoff-caliber team and they sport the third-ranked scoring defense. Baltimore has lost three out of their last four games so they are looking to get back in the win column in a huge AFC North match.