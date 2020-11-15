Games for Chiefs fans to watch in Week 10
The Kansas City Chiefs are off enjoying their bye week. So without any of our favorites like Patrick Mahomes or Chris Jones to watch, there are still plenty of key matchups that could play a part in how the rest of the Chiefs’ season unfolds. Could Kansas City be coming out of their bye week tied for the best record in the NFL?
Here are our suggestions for games to watch in Week 10.
Buffalo Bills at Arizona Cardinals
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The Buffalo Bills are on a three-game winning streak ever since their loss to the Chiefs back in Week 6. Josh Allen has maintained his level of play and has led the Bills to a 7-2 record heading into the last game before their bye week. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs leads the league in targets, receptions, and receiving yards and has been one of the best offseason acquisitions in all of the NFL. A win is important at this juncture to keep the distance between them and the surging Dolphins. The Cardinals dropped a game to those very same Dolphins in Week 9. Although quarterback Kyler Murray had another big game for the Arizona offense as his second-year breakout continues. Star receiver DeAndre Hopkins only tallied 30 yards in the loss to Miami so his performance must be improved for the Cardinals to keep pace in the NFC West.
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams
Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
The MVP race at the midseason point is a two-man competition between Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. Seattle has been struggling lately and is only 1-2 following their Week 6 bye. Wilson threw two interceptions and was sacked five times in a loss to the Bills in Week 9 but was still responsible for three touchdowns on the day, two through the air and one on the ground. D.K. Metcalf has looked like the second-coming of Megatron. The Seahawks are currently in first place in the NFC West with a 6-2 record but the Rams are right behind them with a 5-3 record of their own. The Rams have been a bit unpredictable in 2020. At times they look like serious contenders in the NFC but then they have moments that make one wonder if they will even reach the playoffs. The NFC West has been the best conference in the NFL this season so this game should be a serious bout.
Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
I am officially putting the Steelers on upset watch. While Pittsburgh is 8-0 but have won the last three weeks by a combined total of 12 points. They have had to win a lot of close games and it has to be assumed that it has taken a bit of a physical and mental toll on the coaches and players. They were taken right to the wire by one of the worst teams in the league in the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9. Big Ben's knees were hindering him a bit in the loss so that is something to watch out for. The Bengals notched their second victory of 2020 against the Tennessee Titans in Week 8 and lost to the Colts and Browns by only one possession in Weeks 6 and 7 respectively. They have also had an extra week to prepare thanks to a Week 9 bye week. First overall selection Joe Burrow has himself cemented firmly in the Offensive Rookie of the Year race and has thrown five touchdowns and only one interception in his previous two outings.