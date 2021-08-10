Gamers: Get 15% Off This Razer Iskur Gaming Chair

Advertiser Disclosure: At Slickdeals, we work hard to find the best deals. Some products in our articles are from partners who may provide us with compensation, but this doesn’t change our opinions.

Gamers can secure a Razer Iskur Gaming Chair for 15% off with promo code SLICKCHAIR, bringing the total price down to $424.15 (Reg price: $499). You can choose between Black or Black/Green and add built-in adjustable lumbar support if you’d like the extra cushioning.

View Deal at Razer

This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this chair, with an even lower price tag than what we saw on Prime Day. Plus, for a limited time, Razer is offering free shipping to the U.S. for orders over $49.

The deal doesn’t stop there if you’re a student — if you join Razer’s Education Program, you can earn 20% off select products. Unfortunately, Razer doesn’t let you stack promo codes, so you can’t combine the code SLICKCHAIR with their Education Program discount.

The Razer Iskur Gaming Chair is widely loved in the gaming community for the support it offers during play, with a 4.4-star rating on Amazon. Amazon User T.Bogard loves its mechanical lumbar support, and even advocated for its use as an everyday office chair.

More to consider:

Our editors strive to ensure that the information in this article is accurate as of the date published, but please keep in mind that offers can change. We encourage you to verify all terms and conditions of any product before you apply.



