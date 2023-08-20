Gamel's catch in foul territory
Ben Gamel flips into the stands as he catches a fly ball from Christian Walker in foul territory in the top of the 3rd inning
Ben Gamel flips into the stands as he catches a fly ball from Christian Walker in foul territory in the top of the 3rd inning
Carson Beck is in his fourth season at Georgia and was Stetson Bennett's backup last season.
Prior to Saturday, Coco Gauff had never taken a set off Iga Swiatek.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Bucs vs. Jets game.
The Reds continue to dip into their promising farm system.
Our fantasy football analysts unveil their draft rankings for the 2023 season — who will end up on your teams?
Bryce Young didn't have many highlights in his second preseason start.
Spain's recent success masks years of past struggles for its women's national soccer team, which overcame decades of neglect and machismo to now stand 90 minutes from glory.
Whether you're going running back in Round 1 or leaning toward ZeroRB, our fantasy rankings can help. Check out how the running backs stack up for 2023.
Check out our first batch of quarterback fantasy draft rankings for 2023.
Matt Harmon examines the latest news from around the league to uncover key information that fantasy drafters can use to their advantage.
Some players just don't meet expectations when we expect them to — and that's fine. Here are eight players whom Fred Zinkie thinks will thrive in 2023.
The Bills' playoff exit overshadowed an excellent season.
McLaren looked like it was heading nowhere early in the season, but over the last four races the team has come around in dramatic fashion.
Can Georgia win the SEC again on the way to a third consecutive national title?
The Tigers won the SEC West in Brian Kelly's first season in Baton Rouge.
This was the mother of all bad bounces.
Fred Zinkie offers up some waiver targets to give fantasy managers a boost for the weekend slate.
As Odell Beckham Jr. gets a new chance with the Ravens, it's fair to wonder what could have been for him.
Entering 2023, there’s a case to be made that Penn State is of the same caliber as Michigan and Ohio State — or perhaps even better.
The Pac-12 should be very entertaining in what could be its last year of existence.