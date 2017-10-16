Back
Yahoo
Sports
LaMarcus Aldridge agrees to three-year, $72.3 million extension with Spurs
Gameday Prime DeShaun Watson
NFL Highlights
•
October 16, 2017
Gameday Prime DeShaun Watson
What to Read Next
Deshaun Watson doing things no rookie quarterback has done
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
Watson shines again as Texans beat Browns 33-17
The Associated Press
Colin Kaepernick’s grievance all but ends any shot of QB playing in NFL
Yahoo Sports
NBA 2017: REVENGE OF THE KING - Official Trailer
Yahoo Sports Videos
LeBron James confirms his status as the NBA's best ... at being super cheap
Ball Don't Lie
Best of 2017 NFL photos: Week 6 action
Yahoo Sports
NFL Power Rankings - Identifying the top team in a sea of mediocrity
Yahoo Sports Videos
Boomer Esiason: Colin Kaepernick saga has been misrepresented; 'no way in the world' Packers should pay him
NBC Sports Boston
Aaron Rodgers injury may usher in a radical rules change, and other Week 6 thoughts
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
Why Adam Silver is right for calling for end of ‘one-and-done’ rule
Yahoo Sports
In pictures: Liverpool v Manchester United
Yahoo Sport UK
The Vertical Round Table: Teams you can't wait to watch play
Yahoo Sports Videos
NFL saw “clear and obvious” evidence of Seferian-Jenkins fumble, failure to recover
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
Bill Belichick: “Incomprehensible” to think team would start season in peak form
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
Joe Maddon's colossal bullpen mistake costs Cubs in Game 2
Big League Stew
Bruce Arena's New Legacy and its Impact on the Future of the USMNT
Sports Illustrated
How will Harden and CP3 work out together?
Yahoo Sports Videos
Lonzo Ball is Nothing Like the L.A. Lakers Expected
Newsweek
Back
Sign in
Sports Home
Fantasy
NFL
NCAAF
NBA
MLB
NHL
Soccer
MMA
Boxing
NASCAR
NCAAB
Tennis
WNBA
Golf
SPORTSREEL
Indycar
Horse Racing
NCAAW
Olympics
Cycling
Rivals
Odds
Shop
Help
Yahoo Sites
Home
Mail
Search
News
Finance
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Music
Sports
Fantasy Sports
Weather
Tech
Shopping
Answers
Flickr
Tumblr
Tools
Help
Account Info
Careers
About
Terms
&
Privacy