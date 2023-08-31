Gameday preview: Lynx, Dream tied in WNBA playoff race

LYNX GAMEDAY

7 p.m. vs. Atlanta • ION

Atlanta update: The Dream (17-19) will try to complete a sweep of the season series with the Lynx and move ahead of the Lynx in the playoff race. The Dream and Lynx are tied for the No. 6 spot. Washington, which is in the No. 5 spot, took a half-game lead over Atlanta and the Lynx into its game at Las Vegas on Thursday. … The Dream defeated the Lynx 83-77 on May 23 at Target Center and 82-73 on July 18 at Atlanta. … The Dream defeated Phoenix 94-76 on Tuesday at Atlanta. Cheyenne Parker led Atlanta with 25 points. … Rhyne Howard (17.6 points per game) and Allisha Gray (17.4 points per game) lead Atlanta in scoring. … Former Hopkins standout Nia Coffey, who started 31 games for Atlanta, will miss the rest of the season after suffering a left hand injury two weeks ago.

Lynx update: The Lynx (17-19), who are coming off an 83-72 loss at Washington on Tuesday, have just one regular-season home game left after this game. ... Rookie Diamond Miller led the Lynx with a season-high 25 points on Tuesday. She also scored 25 points on July 1 against Phoenix. Miller is the eighth rookie in franchise history with at least 300 points, 100 rebounds and 25 steals in their first season. … Napheesa Collier is fourth in the WNBA in scoring, with a career-high 21.1 points per game. Collier has scored at least 10 points in all but two games this season. … Jessica Shepard, who did not play Tuesday because of an injured left ankle, is out.